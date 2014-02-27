FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico construction firm ICA sees 2014 capex at $263 mln
February 27, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico construction firm ICA sees 2014 capex at $263 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday it foresees capital expenditure of 3.5 billion pesos ($263.02 million) this year, the day after the company reported a return to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013.

“For the capex for the full 2014, we’re estimating 3.5 billion pesos investment,” ICA’s Chief Financial Officer Victor Bravo said in a conference call with analysts.

On Wednesday, the company reported a profit of 681 million pesos in the three months to end-December, after making a loss of 399 million pesos in the same period last year.

Shares in the company were up 1.52 percent at 22.03 pesos in early trading.

