FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's ICA to sell assets for 5 bln pesos in 2016:CEO
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's ICA to sell assets for 5 bln pesos in 2016:CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexican construction firm ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion pesos ($317.99 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy debt load, Chief Executive Officer Alonso Quintana said in an interview.

Quintana also said late on Thursday that the company aims to lower its ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 6 this year from around 7 currently.

Quintana was optimistic about the prospects for a controversial aqueduct project awarded to a consortium including ICA in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, which the governor-elect has promised to cancel.

Quintana said he hopes to smooth things over with the incoming Nuevo Leon administration and begin construction of the project in January, 2016.

$1 = 15.7240 Mexican pesos Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Writing by Alexandra Alper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.