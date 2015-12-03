FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico infrastructure ministry speeding some payments to ICA
December 3, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico infrastructure ministry speeding some payments to ICA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s deputy infrastructure minister said on Thursday that he is working to speed some work-related payments to embattled construction firm ICA, whose shares have plunged this week as it appears headed towards a debt default.

Raul Murrieta told Reuters that the government was processing settlement payments for three road construction projects as quickly as possible and said that a government bailout was currently not on the table. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper)

