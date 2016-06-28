FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July
June 28, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s cash-strapped construction firm ICA said on Monday it expects to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after July 17, as the company struggles to restructure its hefty dollar-denominated debt load.

NYSE notified ICA in January that its “American Depository Shares” were trading below $1 for more than 30 days in a row, “and therefore did not meet the requirements for continued listing on the NYSE, subject to a six-month cure period”, ICA said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

