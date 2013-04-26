UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA report 80 pct drop in 1st-qtr earnings

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported an 80 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by financing costs and a hit to its core construction business.

The company reported earnings of 164 million pesos ($13.3 million), down from the 821 million pesos the company posted in the first quarter of 2012, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

ICA reported first-quarter revenue of 6.908 billion pesos, down by 27 percent compared with revenue of 9.507 billion pesos in the first quarter of 2012.

Revenue from the company’s construction business totaled 3.576 billion pesos, a drop of 52 percent compared to the same period last year.

ICA also reported a net loss of 297 million pesos from its financing costs.

ICA’s shares closed 4.35 percent lower at 33.87 pesos, before the company reported its first-quarter results.