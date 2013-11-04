FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's ICA in consortium that wins Colombia pipeline contract
November 4, 2013

Mexico's ICA in consortium that wins Colombia pipeline contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA on Monday said it was part of a consortium that won a $272 million, five-year contract to maintain pipelines belonging to Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol.

The Pipeline Maintenance Alliance consortium won the contract, which is for works and maintenance relating to 900 kilometers (559 miles) of pipelines in the south of Colombia and carries an option for a two-year extension, ICA said.

ICA makes up 30 percent of the consortium, with MASA-Mecanicos Asociados, a unit of Dutch company Stork Technical Services, accounting for the remaining 70 percent.

