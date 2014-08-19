FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's ICA wins $197 mln contract to build tunnel
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's ICA wins $197 mln contract to build tunnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest construction company, ICA, said on Tuesday it won a 2.566 billion-peso ($197 million) contract to build a tunnel aimed at reducing flood risks in the center of the country.

The Churubusco-Xochiaca tunnel project, which was assigned through a public tender, includes the construction of a 13 kilometer (8 mile) tunnel and will take 29 months. (1 US dollar = 13.0489 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.