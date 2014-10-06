Mexico's construction firm ICA signs contract to build aqueduct

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest construction firm ICA said on Monday that a company subsidiary has signed a contract to take a 37.75 percent stake in a new 17.7 billion peso ($1.32 billion) water aqueduct that will serve the northern city of Monterrey.

ICA’s Controladora de Operaciones de Infraestructura unit, or CONOISA, will provide construction, equipment, operation and maintenance services on the 231-mile (372-km) project which will boost Monterrey’s water supply by more than 40 percent, ICA said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The project will cross four Mexican states and includes six pumping stations, seven storage tanks, a buffer reservoir as well as pretreatment and telemetry systems.

CONOISA’s partner on the project is Monterrey’s public water utility, Servicios de Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey.