FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican construction firm ICA gets $40 mln loan to finish highway
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican construction firm ICA gets $40 mln loan to finish highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s ICA has inked a 750 million peso ($39.85 million) loan agreement with the EXI private equity fund that will enable the embattled construction firm to finish a highway project, the company said on Tuesday, helping to lift its share price.

The EXICK Trust, part of Mexico Infrastructure Partners’ EXI Fund, will provide the resources to complete the Palmillas-Apaseo El Grande toll road that crosses Queretaro and Guanajuato states in central Mexico.

Following the announcement, ICA shares were up more than 7 percent to trade at 4.50 pesos per share.

The company, which last week defaulted on its third straight interest payment, saw its net debt reach 51.147 billion pesos ($2.97 billion) in the third quarter as a slump in the peso caused its dollar debt value to balloon.

$1 = 18.8220 Mexican pesos Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.