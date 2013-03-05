FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sempra's Mexico unit to change name-filing
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Sempra's Mexico unit to change name-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy, which is in the process of going public in Mexico, has agreed to change its name to Infraestructura Energetica Nova, according to a stock exchange filing published on Monday.

The unit, which plans to list about 15 to 20 percent of its shares in Mexico, said shareholders agreed at a meeting on Friday to change its name.

The filing did not give any more details.

The company plans to sell shares through a private offering as well as an initial public offering in Mexico. The two offerings should close by April, according to previous filings made by the company.

Mexico’s government has said it plans to reform the country’s energy sector, which is dominated by state oil monopoly Pemex.

Foreign energy companies are hoping the planned reforms will create more opportunities for them in Mexico, the world’s No.7 oil producer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.