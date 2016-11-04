MEXICO CITY Nov 3 Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy , said on Thursday it had increased a credit line with a group of banks to $1.17 billion from $600 million.

The credit line will be used as working capital, investments as well as other general corporate projects, IEnova said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

The banks are Santander Mexico , the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, the Bank of Nova Scotia, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Citigroup Inc's Mexico unit, Bank of America Corp, BBVA Bancomer and Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Late last year, IEnova announced that it had increased its credit line to $600 million from $400 million.

