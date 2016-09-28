Mexico's IEnova wins two solar contracts in energy auction

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Sempra Energy, Infraestructura Energetica Nova, won the rights to develop two solar power projects at auction on Wednesday, totaling 141 megawatts and $150 million in expected investment, the company said in a statement.

The company, known as IEnova, won the rights to build and operate the 100 megawatt Tepezala II Solar project in central Aguascalientes state and the 41 megawatt Rumorosa Solar project in western Baja California state.

Tepezala II Solar will be developed with Chinese partner Trina Solar which will hold a 10 percent stake.

Both projects are expected to enter into operation in the second quarter of 2019 and will supply energy to Mexico's national electricity company CFE under long-term contracts. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)