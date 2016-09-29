(Adds background about electricity auction)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 The Mexican unit of Sempra Energy, Infraestructura Energetica Nova, won the rights to develop two solar power projects at an auction on Wednesday, totaling 141 megawatts and $150 million in expected investment, the company said in a statement.

The company, known as IEnova, won the rights to build and operate the 100-megawatt Tepezala II Solar project in central Aguascalientes state and the 41 megawatt Rumorosa Solar project in western Baja California state.

The rights were awarded as part of an auction for 8.9 million megawatts a year of electricity from primarily renewable sources, in a push by the Mexican government to meet international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Solar projects were awarded contracts worth a total of 4.84 million megawatts, while wind followed with 3.87 million megawatts, according to data released by the Energy Ministry.

The winning companies are expected to begin supplying energy to Mexico's national electricity company CFE under long-term contracts beginning in 2017.

Tepezala II Solar will be developed with Chinese partner Trina Solar which will hold a 10 percent stake. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)