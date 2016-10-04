FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Mexico's IEnova to offer up to $1.4 bln in primary stock offer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Mexico's IEnova to offer up to $1.4 bln in primary stock offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects size of offering in headline and first paragraph to up to $1.4 billion, not $350 million)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova will offer of up to $1.4 billion in a primary stock offering later this month, the firm said on Monday in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

The offer will consist of 323 million shares, but could rise to 380 million shares, including over-subscription options and additional placement options.

The company, known locally as IEnova, is a unit of U.S. firm Sempra Energy.

IEnova, Mexico's only publicly traded energy company, said it could conclude the offer on Oct. 13, depending on market conditions.

Prior to that date, IEnova plans an international road show to promote the offer, with events planned in Monterrey, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, New York, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.