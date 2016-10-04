MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova will offer about $350 million in a primary stock offering later this month, the firm said on Monday in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

The offer will consist of 323 million shares, but could rise to 380 million shares, including over-subscription options and additional placement options.

The company, known locally as IEnova, is a unit of U.S. firm Sempra Energy.

IEnova, Mexico's only publicly traded energy company, said it could conclude the offer on Oct. 13, depending on market conditions.

Prior to that date, IEnova plans an international road show to promote the offer, with events planned in Monterrey, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, New York, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)