5 months ago
Mexico's IEnova signs $115 mln solar deal with steel firm
March 27, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico's IEnova signs $115 mln solar deal with steel firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova said on Monday it had signed a 20-year deal to supply steel company Deacero with renewable energy from a solar power plant in northern Mexico, an investment worth $115 million.

IEnova unit ESJ Renovable II will provide Deacero with power from Caborca, a municipality in Sonora state, and commercial operations at the 110 Megawatt plant should begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, IEnova said in a statement.

IEnova, or Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV, is a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)

