FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Senate approves IMF quota increase
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

Mexico's Senate approves IMF quota increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate approved on Thursday a 145.8 percent increase in the country’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota.

Lawmakers approved increasing the quota to 8.9 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) from 3.6 billion SDRs under previously-agreed reforms to boost emerging markets’ voting power at the international lender.

The IMF’s SDR basket is used as a reserve asset by central banks. It is backed by currencies that are freely traded and at present includes the U.S. dollar, the pound sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.