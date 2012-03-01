Mexico's Senate approves IMF quota increase

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate approved on Thursday a 145.8 percent increase in the country’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota.

Lawmakers approved increasing the quota to 8.9 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) from 3.6 billion SDRs under previously-agreed reforms to boost emerging markets’ voting power at the international lender.

The IMF’s SDR basket is used as a reserve asset by central banks. It is backed by currencies that are freely traded and at present includes the U.S. dollar, the pound sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.