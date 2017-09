MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will extend Mexico’s roughly $70 billion flexible credit line for two more years, the fund said on Wednesday.

The credit line, which was about to expire, has never been used but provides Latin America’s No. 2 economy with a helpful insurance policy. The line was granted to Mexico in April 2009. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)