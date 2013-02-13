FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim's Inbursa buys extra America Movil shares -source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Slim's Inbursa buys extra America Movil shares -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bank Grupo Inbursa, the financial arm of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, supported America Movil’s share price on Wednesday by buying the phone company’s shares, a person close to the operation told Reuters.

Shares in America Movil, which Slim controls, fell more than 9 percent on Wednesday a day after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results.

“We think that as usual, foreign investors are over-reacting a little ... and that makes it a good moment to boost repurchasing and make bigger acquisitions,” the person said.

Inbursa, Mexico’s sixth largest bank by total assets, purchased about 40 million shares of America Movil on Wednesday morning, the person said. The purchase represented roughly 20 percent of the total shares traded so far on Wednesday and was well above the roughly 5 million America Movil shares Inbursa normally purchases each day, traders estimated.

Inbursa has a mandate to buy up stock of America Movil, which has a share buyback program in operation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.