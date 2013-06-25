FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CaixaBank to offer 482.64 mln shares of Carlos Slim's Inbursa
June 25, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

CaixaBank to offer 482.64 mln shares of Carlos Slim's Inbursa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s CaixaBank plans to offer up to 482.64 million shares of Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa to global investors but won’t reveal pricing until Tuesday, a press release from Mexico’s bourse said on Monday.

The offering, announced earlier this month, is part of a move to shed assets and shore up capital at the Barcelona-based lender.

CaixaBank already sold a 3.7 percent stake in Inbursa to Inmobiliaria Carso,, owned by the family of Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim.

The Spanish bank said it planned to sell another 6.4 percent in tranches for Mexican and international investors, leaving it with a stake of 9.0 to 9.9 percent and raising just over 1 billion euros in total.

Trading on Mexico’s bourse is slated to begin Wednesday, the press release said.

