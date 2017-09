CORRECTED-Carlos Slim's holding company completes real estate unit buyout

(Corrects second paragraph to show Inmobiliaria Carso bought 436 million shares, not 440 million)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s financial holding company Inmobiliaria Carso on Monday concluded its offer to buy out the remaining 19.5 percent of free-floating shares in his real-estate unit Inmuebles Carso.

Inmobiliaria Carso paid some 6.5 billion Mexican pesos ($443.78 million) for almost 436 million shares, according to a statement sent to Mexico’s stock exchange.

The companies announced the deal in July ($1 = 14.6530 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 14.6470 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson)