RPT-Mexico prices fall in early April - stats agency
April 24, 2012

RPT-Mexico prices fall in early April - stats agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Mexico slipped 0.42 percent in early April, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, while the core component of inflation was up 0.03 percent.

In a separate report, Mexico’s economy shrank 0.82 percent in February from January and expanded 6.2 percent from February of 2011, the national statistics agency said.

Analysts expected to see a 0.05 percent decline in consumer prices in the first two weeks of April while core prices were seen up 0.07 percent.

The economy was expected to have shrunk 0.55 percent in month-ago terms and have expanded by 5.18 percent in year-ago terms.

