a year ago
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation less than expected in July, eases pressure on central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on inflation rates)
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose
2.65 percent in the year through July, national statistics
agency INEGI said on Tuesday, but the rise was less than
expected, which will likely reduce pressure on the central bank
to adopt more aggressive measures to combat inflation.
    The uptick in prices for July came in below the 2.73 percent
rise expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the central
bank's inflation target of 3.0 percent. 
     Consumer prices rose 0.26 percent in July,
according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, due mainly to a
1.43 percent increase in government-set energy prices.
     The core index, which strips out some volatile food and
energy prices, rose 0.17 percent during the month 
due in part to service sector growth of 0.29 percent.

 (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
