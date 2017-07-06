MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's inflation rate
should drop to around 4 percent by next January, Banco de Mexico
Governor Agustin Carstens said in a recorded interview broadcast
on Wednesday night.
"In January of next year, (inflation) should be below 4
percent," Carstens told El Financiero Bloomberg.
The country's top monetary policy authority later revised
the comment to say that the measure of rising prices would be
"around" 4 percent in January and could possibly dip lower as it
eventually converges to the bank's 3 percent target.
Mexico's annual inflation rate rose faster than expected in
early June to its highest in more than eight years.
Inflation for the year through mid-June was 6.30 percent,
according to data from national statistics agency INEGI.
