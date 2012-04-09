UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation slows to near halt in March

* March annual inflation +3.73 pct; poll saw +3.77 pct

* March consumer prices +0.06 percent

* March core inflation +0.24 pct; poll saw +0.27 pct

* Decline in fruit, vegetable prices put lid on inflation

MEXICO CITY, April 9 - Mexico inflation eased more than expected in March as a decline in fresh fruit and vegetable prices nearly halted inflation for the month with investors expecting the central bank will keep rates on hold through the year.

Perishable food prices declined 3.7 percent last month compared to February and helped slow annual inflation to 3.73 percent in March, the national statistics agency said on Monday, while analysts expected that index to climb by 3.77 percent. The February inflation reading was 3.87 percent.

“The drop in fruits, vegetables and livestock products’ prices was the main reason for low inflation,” HSBC economist Sergio Martin wrote in a research note that said those prices could climb again soon.

Consumer prices rose 0.06 percent in March, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, lower than the 0.11 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. That was the lowest month-over-month inflation since a flat reading in June 2011.

Consumer prices had risen 0.2 percent in February.

Behind the volatile food prices, analysts saw few signals that overall inflation should see an abrupt uptick anytime soon and so the central bank will be inclined to keep rates on hold.

“Given evidence that the economy continues to expand at a moderate around-trend pace... we expect the central bank to remain on hold in the near term,” Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.24 percent during March. In February, core price rose 0.43 percent.

Mexico annual inflation climbed above the central bank’s 4 percent tolerance level in January but has seen two months of declines since then.

Investor bets on interest rate moves indicate that they see rates on hold through the year.