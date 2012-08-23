UPDATE 3-Mexico inflation set for 3rd month above central bank ceiling

* Annual inflation ticks up in early August

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation ticked up early in August, setting the stage for a third straight month above the central bank’s 4 percent tolerance limit, although policymakers have said they expect the spike to be temporary.

Annual inflation accelerated to 4.45 percent from 4.42 percent for the full month of July, driven by a spike in fresh food prices. That latest figure was slightly below expectations in a Reuters poll.

This comes against a global backdrop of rising food prices, which have fanned fears of a repeat of the 2008 crisis that was triggered in large part by spiraling energy costs.

Consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in the first half of this month, in line with average estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.16 percent, compared with analysts’ expectations of 0.14 percent.

Economists noted a welcome dip in fruit and vegetable prices during the two-week period and a slower rate of increase in egg prices, which have spiraled after an outbreak of avian flu in Jalisco, the main egg-producing state, prompting Mexico to drop import tariffs.

“Even so, I don’t see this as a number that will change the outlook for very elevated inflation in Mexico, particularly due to external factors,” said analyst Enrique Alvarez of IDEAGlobal in New York. “In coming months, there will be heavy pressure in food prices.”

Egg prices rose 4 percent in early August, down from double-digit increases in July. Overall, agricultural price inflation was 10.22 percent, from 11.27 percent in the full month of July.

Central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said this month he expected inflation to remain above 4 percent in the third quarter but to fall below the benchmark by the end of the year, noting that policymakers would not raise interest rates unless they see wider inflation pressures.

The Banco de Mexico has held rates at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, and investors see little chance of a change through mid-2014. Inflation last exceeded the central bank’s tolerance limit for three straight months in late 2010.

So far there are few signs that high food prices are having knock-on effects on price expectations or wider price-setting: core services inflation, a key sign of domestic price pressures, eased to an annual 2.4 percent rate despite a seasonal rise in education costs.

But another measure policymakers are watching carefully, core merchandise inflation, shows some signs of pressure from a weak exchange rate, picking up to 5.27 percent from 4.91 percent in July.