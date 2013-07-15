FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sees 4 trillion pesos in infrastructure spending through 2018
July 15, 2013 / 5:37 PM / in 4 years

Mexico sees 4 trillion pesos in infrastructure spending through 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday the government expects to see 4 trillion pesos ($314 billion) in public and private infrastructure spending, including investment by state-run companies, between 2013 and 2018.

Pena Nieto said the government expected public and private investments in transportation and communications infrastructure over the same six year period would reach $1.3 trillion pesos ($102 billion).

He said 582 billion pesos would go to infrastructure and transport and 700 billion pesos would go toward telecommunications. ($1 = 12.7325 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Liz Diaz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
