Mexico sees 4 trillion pesos in infrastructure spending through 2018

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday the government expects to see 4 trillion pesos ($314 billion) in public and private infrastructure spending, including investment by state-run companies, between 2013 and 2018.

Pena Nieto said the government expected public and private investments in transportation and communications infrastructure over the same six year period would reach $1.3 trillion pesos ($102 billion).

He said 582 billion pesos would go to infrastructure and transport and 700 billion pesos would go toward telecommunications. ($1 = 12.7325 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Liz Diaz)