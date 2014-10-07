FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of Mexico's Interacciones Bank resigns to join Banorte board
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

CEO of Mexico's Interacciones Bank resigns to join Banorte board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Interacciones said on Tuesday its chief executive Carlos Hank Gonzalez has decided to resign to join the board of Banorte, Mexico’s fourth-largest bank by assets.

Hank Gonzalez, whose grandfather founded Banorte, said in the statement released by Mexico’s bourse that his move did not mean the two financial groups would merge, despite local media reports suggesting a possible tie-up.

Hank Gonzalez will be replaced by Carlos Rojo Macedo, who has more than 17 years at the firm and promised to continue the same business strategy.

Last week, Banorte called for a shareholders’ meeting on October 22 to discuss a bid by Hank Gonzalez to replace his mother Graciela Gonzalez on the board.

Carlos Hank Rhon, Hank Gonzalez’s father, will keep his role as board president at Interacciones. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.