Mexico's Interacciones seeks up to 4.76 bln pesos in stock sale

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican investment bank Grupo Financiero Interacciones expects to raise up to 4.76 billion Mexican pesos ($363.88 million) in a stock offering priced between 61 pesos and 69 pesos, according to documents made public on Monday.

Interacciones’ shares, which currently have very little trading volume, last traded at 74.00 pesos on Sept. 18, according to Reuters data.

The pricing date is Oct. 16, according to a prospectus filed with Mexico’s stock exchange.

Including an over-allotment option, the bank plans to sell 69 million shares, the prospectus said.