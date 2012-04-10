FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan gross fixed investment up 1.6 pct vs Dec
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan gross fixed investment up 1.6 pct vs Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Fixed investment rises for third straight month

* Pace of growth in spending eases slightly

MEXICO CITY, April 10 - Mexican gross fixed investment rose in January for a third consecutive month although the rate of growth eased slightly from the previous month.

Gross fixed investment increased 1.6 percent in January from December compared to 2.0 percent in the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the measure of spending on machinery, equipment and construction was up 8.7 percent.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.

The Mexican economy is expected to grow about 3.43 percent this year, according to a central bank poll of analysts, down from expansion of 3.9 percent in 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.