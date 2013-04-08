FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico January gross fixed investment rises 3.0 pct m/m
April 8, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico January gross fixed investment rises 3.0 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican gross fixed investment rose 3.0 percent in January from the previous month, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Monday.

The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 4.6 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, gives a delayed measure of sentiment toward making big capital investments in Mexico.

Growth in the Mexican economy is expected to reach 3.5 percent this year, according to finance ministry projections, after expanding by nearly 4 percent annually over the past two years.

