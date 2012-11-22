Mexico IPC stock index rises 1 pct on positive Chinese data

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s IPC stock index on Thursday rose 1.01 percent to 42087.24 points, its highest in nearly a month, helped by positive economy data from China.

The index, which saw light trading due to an American holiday, reached a level not attained since Oct 25 on a rally in shares of America Movil.

China’s vast manufacturing sector saw expansion accelerate in November for the first time in 13 months, a sign that the pace of economic growth has revived after seven consecutive quarters of slowdown.