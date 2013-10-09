FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2013 / 1:44 PM / in 4 years

Mexican Fibra Danhos prices IPO at 26 pesos/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust, or FIBRA, Grupo Danhos, has priced its 5.98 billion peso ($456 million) initial public offering at 26 pesos a share, it said in a filing with the stock exchange late on Tuesday.

The stock certificates are set to start trading on Wednesday.

Mexican FIBRAs and companies including airline Volaris and gas company IEnova have raised around $10 billion via public offerings and follow-on offerings this year, an all-time record for Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

