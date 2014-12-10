FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Rotoplas prices IPO at 29 pesos per share
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Rotoplas prices IPO at 29 pesos per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to show increase in share price in early trade)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Rotoplas, a Mexican manufacturer of water cisterns, has priced its initial public offering at 29 pesos per share, making it worth some 4.182 billion pesos ($290.56 million), the company said on Wednesday.

Rotoplas, which operates in Mexico, the United States and 10 other countries in the Americas, is selling some 144.2 million shares, including an overallotment option.

Shares in Rotoplas rose by more than 5 percent in early trading, climbing above 30.5 pesos per share. By contrast, Mexico’s IPC stock index was down slightly.

The company, which also runs water treatment plants and sells domestic water filters, said last month it plans to use the stock offering to finance an expansion in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, possibly through acquisitions.

In 2013, Rotoplas reported sales of 5.412 billion pesos and a net profit of 436.5 million pesos.

$1 = 14.3930 Mexican pesos Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.