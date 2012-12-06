FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico stock exchange head sees at least 5 IPOs in 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico stock exchange head sees at least 5 IPOs in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - At least five new companies will join Mexico’s bourse next year with initial public offerings, the president of the country’s stock exchange said on Wednesday.

“We have up until this point, five initial public offerings (IPOs) for the upcoming year, but there may be more,” said Luis Tellez, the president of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), at a press conference.

Tellez said Pepsi-bottler Geupec, which is now known as Organizacion Cultiba, would go ahead with a share offering, but he declined to give details on the other companies.

Last month the company said it would offer nearly 90 million shares in an initial offering that the company expected to raise $421 million (5.5 billion pesos).

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse bankers in Sao Paolo said a couple of “emblematic” IPOs would be launched in Mexico next year but declined to elaborate on the companies involved.

In September, Spain’s Banco Santander raised $4 billion by listing shares of its Mexican unit on Mexican and U.S. bourses. The offering was the largest ever of a Mexican company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.