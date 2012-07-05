Mexico's bourse expects three offerings this year

* Interjet, Vesta plan IPOs, IDEAL eyes secondary offering * Eight other companies interested in offerings MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Three companies are expected to launch public offerings in the second half of this year, an executive at Mexico's stock exchange said on Thursday. Real estate development company Corporacion Inmobilaria Vesta will likely debut in the coming weeks, while low-cost airline Interjet plans to launch later this year, said Pedro Zorrilla, deputy director of corporate services and institutional relations. Infrastructure company IDEAL is also planning a secondary offering. "We also have eight others that are being confidentially reviewed by the exchange and the individual companies," said Zorrila. "After this period of volatility, we expect the initial public offering of Vesta in the coming weeks." Vesta, which announced its offering on Friday, is looking to raise up to 4.076 billon pesos ($304 million). No details were available on Interjet's plan. The company pulled its planned listing last year citing a "complicated situation" in financial markets. Earlier this year, Alpek, the petrochemical unit of conglomerate Alfa, launched its IPO on the Mexican exchange.. That was the exchange's only listing to date this year. Two companies went public last year.