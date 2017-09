MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Salinas said on Wednesday it will buy the 50 percent of the country’s No.3 wireless operator Iusacell it does not already own from broadcaster Grupo Televisa for $717 million.

Grupo Salinas owner Ricardo Salinas is now seeking a strategic partner to boost Iusacell’s growth, the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Christine Murray)