Mexican builder Javer plans March initial public offering
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
March 9, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican builder Javer plans March initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican builder Javer said on Monday it is planning an initial public offering this month as it seeks to raise money to pay down debt.

The construction company, which had sales of 6.1 billion pesos ($393.99 million) in 2014, said in its filing to the local bourse that it hoped to raise between 3 and 3.5 billion pesos.

The company was not immediately available for comment, but the filing shows the global offer will be public in Mexico and private in foreign markets.

According to the filing, the aim is for the offer to be in the third week of March.

$1 = 15.4825 pesos Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by David Gregorio

