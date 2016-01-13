FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican homebuilder Javer raises $100 mln in IPO
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

Mexican homebuilder Javer raises $100 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Javer said on Tuesday it raised 1.8 billion pesos ($100.90 million) in its initial public offering with shares being priced at 19 pesos each, below the range of 20 to 22 pesos the company had sought.

Javer, which had previously postponed the offering, said its banks did not exercise their over-allotment or greenshoe option.

Mexico’s benchmark stock market has fallen 4.5 percent since the end of last year, battered by China’s devaluation of its currency and the drop in oil prices. ($1 = 17.8400 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.