UPDATE 1-Mexico March adjusted jobless rate 5.12 pct
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico March adjusted jobless rate 5.12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* March s/a unemployment 5.12 pct; poll saw 5.10 pct

* Raw jobless rate 4.62 pct; poll saw 4.90 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s jobless rate shrank slightly in March, as analysts had expected for Latin America’s second largest economy.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.12 percent in March, the national statistics agency said on Friday, which was in line with the 5.10 percent expected by analysts. The February figure was adjusted to 5.17 percent from the 5.18 percent original reported.

The raw jobless rate was 4.62 percent in March. Analysts had expected that figure to drop to 4.90 from the 5.33 percent of February.

Mexico’s export-driven economy relies on demand from north of the border to keep its factories humming and the modest economic expansion in the United States has helped shrink the jobless rolls.

