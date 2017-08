MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexican alcoholic beverage maker Jose Cuervo, the world's largest tequila producer, on Tuesday filed a prospectus with the Mexican bourse to conduct its long-expected initial public offering.

The filing provided few details about the global IPO, but media reports have suggested the company, controlled by Mexico's Beckmann family, could seek to raise between $750 million and $1 billion. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)