BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Shares in Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo jumped by more than 8 percent at the the start of trading after its initial public offering on Thursday was priced at 34 pesos per share.
Shares in the company rose as high as 37 pesos after the market opening. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015