MEXICO CITY Feb 9 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo priced at the top of an expected range at 34 pesos per share, the company said on Thursday, kicking off the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.

The share price confirmed a report by sources familiar with the matter consulted by Reuters on Wednesday, who said there was strong investor demand for the offering.

The company, officially known as Becle, put its IPO on hold twice last year, as Trump's march to the White House gathered strength, sending the peso currency to a string of record lows. (Reporting by Dave Graham)