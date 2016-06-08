RPT-Mexico state govt reaches deal with Kia to cut tax breaks

(Repeats with no changes)

MONTERREY, June 8 (Reuters) - The governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez, on Wednesday said that officials had reached a deal with Korean carmaker Kia Motors to cut the tax breaks it would receive after building its first Mexican plant in the state.

Nuevo Leon’s economy minister, Fernando Turner, said the deal reached would reduce the incentives from 28 percent of the amount invested by Kia and its suppliers to 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)