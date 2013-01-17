FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Kimber reports higher 4th-quarter profit
January 17, 2013 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Kimber reports higher 4th-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 profit 1.219 bln pesos vs 919 mln pesos yr ago

* Q4 revenue up 9 pct to 7.7 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, Mexico’s leading paper products company, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit soared 33 percent, helped by lower costs as well as a jump in revenue.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, earned 1.219 billion pesos ($94.7 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 919 million pesos a year ago.

The company benefited from lower prices for raw materials as well as a reduction in its business expenses in the period.

Revenue at Kimber, whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter to 7.7 billion pesos.

The company bought a baby products unit from Evenflo a year ago and sales from those products boosted revenue in the fourth quarter.

Kimber shares rose 1.9 percent to close at 34.38 pesos on Thursday.

