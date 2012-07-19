Mexico's Kimber reports higher 2nd-qtr profit

* Q2 profit 1.016 bln pesos vs 960 mln pesos year ago

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark de Mexico , Mexico’s leading paper products company, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by sales from the baby products unit it bought earlier this year.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, earned 1.016 billion pesos (US$76 million) in the second quarter, up from 960 million pesos a year-ago.

Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 13 percent in the second quarter to 7.263 billion pesos from 6.413 billion pesos.

The company bought a baby products unit from Evenflo in January and sales from those products boosted revenue in the second quarter.

Kimber shares closed up 2.2 percent at 26.55 pesos in local trading.