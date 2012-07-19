FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Kimber reports higher 2nd-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Kimber reports higher 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 1.016 bln pesos vs 960 mln pesos year ago

* Q2 revenue up 13 pct to 7.263 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark de Mexico , Mexico’s leading paper products company, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by sales from the baby products unit it bought earlier this year.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, earned 1.016 billion pesos (US$76 million) in the second quarter, up from 960 million pesos a year-ago.

Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 13 percent in the second quarter to 7.263 billion pesos from 6.413 billion pesos.

The company bought a baby products unit from Evenflo in January and sales from those products boosted revenue in the second quarter.

Kimber shares closed up 2.2 percent at 26.55 pesos in local trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.