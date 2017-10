MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit rose by 53 percent as sales were spurred by recent acquisitions.

The company, a joint venture of The Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said third-quarter profit grew to 3.543 billion pesos ($276 million) from 2.308 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.