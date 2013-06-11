FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea opens $20 bln credit line for Mexico infrastructure
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

S.Korea opens $20 bln credit line for Mexico infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has opened a $20 billion credit line for Mexico aimed at funding infrastructure projects spanning agriculture to the oil sector, the Mexican Agriculture Ministry said.

The credit line was made available on Monday during a government mission to Seoul, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

“The funds ... could serve to finance infrastructure works in different areas, including projects related to agriculture, the environment and transport, as well as to strengthening (state oil monopoly) Pemex,” the statement said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is preparing a multi-year infrastructure plan to help speed the flow of exports north to the United States and complement a raft of reforms aimed at boosting economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.