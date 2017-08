MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer La Comer said on Monday it has finalized a 2017 investment plan to spend between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion pesos ($65 million-$70 million) to open seven new stores.

The retailer currently operates 57 stores under the brands Sumesa, City Market, Fresko and La Comer. ($1 = 19.8940 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)