Shares in Mexico dairy producer Lala jump over 10 pct in IPO debut
October 16, 2013 / 1:39 PM / 4 years ago

Shares in Mexico dairy producer Lala jump over 10 pct in IPO debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexico dairy producer Lala rose more than 10 percent on Wednesday, jumping after the opening bell in their trading debut after the company’s initial public offering.

The company had priced its IPO at 27.50 pesos per share, and the shares rose as high as 30.50 pesos in the first seconds of trading.

Lala, among the biggest dairies in Latin America, is seeking to raise capital to expand its distribution and prepay some bank debt, according to regulatory filings.

